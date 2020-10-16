Alleged ‘vampire killer’ pleads not guilty to wounding prison officer

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Alleged serial killer Delano Forbes was recently slapped with another charge following an incident in Her Majesty’s Prison last week.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old prisoner appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful wounding.

The matter was set to be tried on January 25, 2021.

Forbes is accused of hitting a prison officer — who was attempting to restrain him — in the head with an aerosol can, which caused the officer to sustain an injury that required four stitches.

The alleged incident occurred on October 7.

According to reports from the Chairman of the Prison Visiting Committee, Bishop Charlesworth Browne, Forbes sustained a small cut to his cheek and lip during the incident.

However, members of his family took to the media, claiming that his injuries were more serious than they had been made out to be.

They therefore called for the prisoner to be taken to Mount St John’s Medical Centre for treatment.

The alleged incident occurred just a few days after the multiple murder accused was declared fit to plead based on the results of a psychiatric evaluation by Dr Philmore Benjamin.

The 25-year-old then pleaded not guilty to killing Shawn Henry and Liesure Williams before Justice Ann-Marie Smith in the High Court.

He is yet to be arraigned for the murders of Wilfred Williams and Maurison Thomas.

About a week prior, Forbes was acquitted of the charge of escaping lawful custody when he appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in All Saints Magistrate’s Court.