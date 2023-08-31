Case against motorist accused of knocking down Andre Simon adjourned until December

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

The dangerous driving case against motorist Kenyatta Benjamin – who is accused of knocking down national cyclist Andre Simon who later died – has been adjourned until December 4.

Benjamin, of Hatton, allegedly also struck fellow cyclists Sean Weathered, Ghere Coates and Tiziano Rosignoli during an early morning traffic collision on May 8 last year.

All four men received treatment at the hospital. Weathered, Coates and Rosignoli were later discharged but Simon succumbed to his injuries in a US-based hospital 13 months later.

The police subsequently undertook a pathology report to determine whether Benjamin’s charge should be upgraded to death by dangerous driving.

Police spokesperson Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer that matter is still under investigation with certain procedures being followed as it relates to the investigation.

Simon spent several months in a Texas hospital receiving treatment for his critical injuries. The 36-year-old father-of-one suffered additional health problems during his 13 months in hospital, further compounding his injuries and hindering his recovery.