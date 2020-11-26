Case against Bruce Greenaway’s alleged killers adjourned

Spread the love













The case against the four defendants charged with the murder of Falmouth father-of-two Bruce Greenaway has been adjourned once more until December 21.

Police officer Jason Modeste, 44, and defence force officers Shakiel Thomas, 25, Armal Warner, 20, and Aliyah Martin, 20, appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards yesterday to hear if there is enough evidence to refer their case to the High Court.

But they must now wait another month as their defence lawyers say they still have not received any information pertaining to the case. All four accused are currently being held on remand.

Lawyer Andrew O’Kola, who is representing Warner and Thomas, slammed the slow pace of justice. He said, “It is absolutely disgraceful that there has been no disclosure at all to the defence team in respect of this matter.”

Modeste is being represented by Wendel Robinson, and Martin by Lawrence Daniels.

Greenaway’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13, several days after his family reported him missing. He is said to have last been seen in the company of soldiers. An autopsy revealed that he had been strangled.