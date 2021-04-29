Case adjourned for couple charged with child endangerment

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A married couple, facing a charge of child endangerment for allegedly beating their 15-year-old son, will have to return to court next month.

The Potters man and woman were charged with child endangerment on July 28, 2020.

The incident unfolded when the complainant visited the home of a lady in Potters to assist her in setting up a DVD to her television one night in July.

Within five minutes, he reportedly heard a child being beaten in the apartment next door where the couple lived with their three children.

And even half an hour later, he could still hear the child receiving lashes.

The police were contacted and officers responded to the call.

The man and woman were arrested but were released pending further investigation.

It is alleged that the minor received 65 strokes in his hand by his father after his father and his stepmother had tallied the number of blows he needed for everything he had done wrong.

The couple appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday but their case was adjourned until June 28.

The matter was adjourned several times prior, but their lawyer was just recently served their case file.

Meanwhile, another man and woman facing the same charge are expected to appear before the Chief Magistrate this morning