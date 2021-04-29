Couple charged with forging cheques to be tried in the High Court

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Some time after May, a young couple will have to face a High Court judge for allegedly forging and cashing several cheques in November 2020.

Twenty-two-year-old Auriae Aaron and 21-year-old Troy Davis appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday morning in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court, accused of committing forgery, obtaining, and uttering.

The police believe that the crime was committed when Aaron, who is from Bolans, was said to have requested a reference letter from a former employer, who operated a real estate company.

After receiving the letter, she reportedly went ahead to write another missive granting her permission to collect cheque books on behalf of the company, with the forged signature of the person who wrote the reference letter attached.

The bank gave her the cheque books which she reportedly used to write several cheques.

Aaron and her boyfriend, a resident of All Saints –later attempted to cash those cheques and were reportedly successful in cashing at least one cheque at a gas station before the cashier contacted the police.

The cashier’s suspicion was said to have been aroused due to the frequency and number of the cheques that they were cashing.

The duo appeared before Chief Magistrate Walsh last year and were each granted $4,000 bail on the condition that they each pay $1,000 in cash, surrender their travel documents, report to a police station three days a week, and provide two sureties.

When their case is called in the High Court, the two accused will be given an opportunity to proclaim their innocence or admit to the crimes.

Should they plead not guilty, they will have to stand trial.