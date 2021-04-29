PM Browne expresses solidarity with India

Spread the love













Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for its support to the twin island during the pandemic, a release from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

In a recent letter to the Prime Minister of The Republic of India, Narendra Modi, Browne also expressed Antigua and Barbuda’s solidarity in the crisis which India now faces as Covid-19 cases explode in their many cities and communities.

“My heart feels your pain, Prime Minister, and we can only imagine the mounting challenge which the circumstances now pose for your government and people. We pray for India’s recovery and stand in solidarity with the Republic of India at this time,” he wrote.

The country’s leader went on to thank PM Modi for his extreme generosity and the consistent support shown to the country.

“Be assured of my country’s continuous support and well-wishes,” PM Browne added.