Case adjourned as court awaits psychiatric report for alleged cutlass attacker

A Swetes resident accused of chopping two children and a woman with a cutlass is awaiting word from a psychiatrist to determine the way forward for his criminal matter.

Jared Robinson is said to have attacked an eight-year-old girl and her mother, Tanisha Gregory, plus his 14-year-old cousin, in April 2020.

Robinson, who was 31 at the time, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and malicious damage that same month.

However, in November 2020, when the defendant appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in All Saints Magistrate’s Court, he heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed police to add a new charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Robinson was told in the High Court yesterday that his hearing was being pushed back to February 28 pending the court’s receipt of the psychiatrist’s report.

*Meanwhile, in separate cases, Daniel Westford also has to wait some time for his matters to proceed.

He has two different matters in the High Court, one of wounding with intent to murder allegedly committed in 2018, and another of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm relating to an incident in 2017.

In relation to the former, the matter will not be called until July 4, while Westford could stand trial for the latter on March 15.