Stab wound victim medically evacuated to Antigua for treatment

A 42-year-old man is now recovering at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) after allegedly receiving a stab wound to the lower right abdomen on the sister-isle over the weekend.

The patient was medically evacuated to seek further surgical attention on the mainland.

Head Resident Doctor in Barbuda Dr. Jeremy Deazle shared that the incident occurred on Saturday around 1:15am and there were challenges in arranging emergency airlift services at that time.

“We would have liked to fly him out at that particular time but unfortunately, it is difficult to get emergency airlift at that time,” according to Dr. Deazle.

Dr. Deazle also said that the patient received initial medical attention at the Hanna Thomas Hospital and was in stable condition before CalvinAir Helicopters evacuated him free of cost at around 7:25am for further surgical treatment at SLBMC.

Meanwhile, Ayre Group Media Relations Specialist Jamilla Kirwan revealed that over the Christmas holidays, the helicopter service also assisted in medically evacuating two emergency cases – one of which involved a heart attack victim who was a guest at the Barbuda Ocean Club.

“So, CalvinAir Helicopters isn’t only able to assist in emergencies for residents,” Kirwan said. “As a tourist destination, visitors to our shores can also benefit from this service in the event of an emergency.”