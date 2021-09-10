Case adjourned against prison officer who allegedly smuggled drugs into HMP

Howard Segree

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

There will be a further two-month delay for the prison officer who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Her Majesty’s Prison to enter a plea.

Howard Segree, of Bolans, was charged with conveying articles into the prison, possessing 42.3 grams of cannabis, and possessing the drugs with intent to transfer.

The prison warden of five years was reportedly caught with the drugs, worth $423, tobacco and wrapping paper in a Contigo cup while entering his workplace on June 1.

He appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday represented by attorney Wendel Robinson, apparently ready to enter a plea and defend the charges.

However, the matter was adjourned to November 8 since Robinson was only just served the police file.

The 40-year-old defendant is currently on bail having met the requirements in June.

The father-of-seven was given bail in the sum of $15,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

Segree also had to provide two Antiguan sureties, surrender his travel documents, and remain at his current abode in Bolans or inform the police of any change in address at least three days in advance.

He also has to report to the nearest police station four days a week

Notice was given to the Immigration Department that he should not be allowed to travel unless he receives permission from the court.