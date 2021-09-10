26.9 C
St John's
Friday, 10 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesCase adjourned against prison officer who allegedly smuggled drugs into HMP
The Big Stories

Case adjourned against prison officer who allegedly smuggled drugs into HMP

0
1
Her Majesty's Prison on Coronation Drive, Antigua
  • Howard Segree

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

There will be a further two-month delay for the prison officer who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Her Majesty’s Prison to enter a plea.

Howard Segree, of Bolans, was charged with conveying articles into the prison, possessing 42.3 grams of cannabis, and possessing the drugs with intent to transfer.

The prison warden of five years was reportedly caught with the drugs, worth $423, tobacco and wrapping paper in a Contigo cup while entering his workplace on June 1.

He appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday represented by attorney Wendel Robinson, apparently ready to enter a plea and defend the charges.

However, the matter was adjourned to November 8 since Robinson was only just served the police file.

The 40-year-old defendant is currently on bail having met the requirements in June.

The father-of-seven was given bail in the sum of $15,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

Segree also had to provide two Antiguan sureties, surrender his travel documents, and remain at his current abode in Bolans or inform the police of any change in address at least three days in advance.

He also has to report to the nearest police station four days a week

Notice was given to the Immigration Department that he should not be allowed to travel unless he receives permission from the court.

Previous articleGov’t seeks to address medical students’ licensing via legal amendment
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

11 + thirteen =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

From the age of 14 to 17, she took an oestrogen enhancer to help regulate it. “But, as much as I liked feeling, looking and behaving a bit more normally, after a while I stopped because I wanted to be my true self,” she says. “I have always loved carpentry and building things and was often called on in school to help out with ‘guys’ stuff’ like moving heavy things. “I think that helped me start to express myself more. I realised I could be a feminine girl who showed masculine traits. “It took a long time to accept who I was.” Quinn has been open with friends about her sexuality since she was 13. Families, as many LGBTQ people will testify, can often be trickier. “I am the black sheep of the family; I have two traditionally perfect youngers sisters,” she says. “It made it hard growing up; I was more or less a disappointment.” Quinn grew up without her father – again, she says that played no part in her sexual preferences as some social commentators have historically alleged – but is close to her mother and siblings. “I grew up surrounded by strong independent women; that’s why I’m so outspoken,” she laughs. “At the same time, it made it more difficult to be open with them as they’re also very traditional. My mother would say, ‘you won’t get married if your roti isn’t round’. “They’re very Christian too; my mother says she loves me but doesn’t want to see me in hell. She once told me to go to a preacher and get myself dealt with. “It does a lot of psychological damage.” Quinn says she has never come out per se to her parents, because she’s not sure what the precise reaction would be. “But I know they love me and accept a lot of wild things about me - they are not oblivious. “My dad once told me he knew I was going through a lot and loved me no matter what,” she says, tearing up at the memory. “It means a lot; you still want your parents’ approval.”

‘A lot of people are afraid to be allies because the stigma can be transferred’

Legal same-sex marriage may be some way off in Antigua and Barbuda. Quinn and her fiancée plan to eventually marry in Canada. One major reason Quinn has become more open about her sexual preferences is to help her partner feel more comfortable with being ‘out’. “She was afraid of holding hands but we have both now reached a place where we’re tired of hiding. I know too many people in the closet about their sexuality, their gender identity, or just their views because of stigma. “A lot of people are even afraid to be allies because the stigma can be transferred,” she says. One thing she’s grateful is for growing up in the age of the internet, “so I could see there were other people like me”. “Now we are seeing them more, but seven to 10 years ago that wasn’t the case. And it’s even worse in the black community; some people still think black people can’t be gay.” These days, Quinn says she’s more confident and happy than she’s ever been; switching her name from Samantha or Sam is in tribute to the shedding of her former, troubled self. She takes a breath, considering her answer carefully, when asked what message she has for others struggling to deal with questions over identity and sexual preferences. “You are not wrong, you are not broken and you are not selfish,” she says firmly. “Who you are is something to be proud of - and you deserve love. “You will meet people who will hurt you with malicious intent and you’ll want to give up and run away and hate people, but you have to reach a point where you remember not everyone is evil. There are still good people in the world.” She adds earnestly, “Someone, one day, will love you as you are - with all your scars and broken bits and make you feel accepted. “It’s not always going to be night; it is going to get better.”

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021