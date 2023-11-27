Carrack Jones’ historic sailing triumph confirmed: A new World Record set

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

In an awe-inspiring display of determination and maritime skill, 14-year-old Carrack Jones has officially set a new world record by sailing solo and unassisted from Antigua to St Maarten in an Optimist boat, a small, single-handed dinghy, taking approximately 30 hours to complete the challenge.

The record, confirmed by the Antigua Yacht Club and the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, marks the longest distance sailed in an Optimist boat, covering an impressive 100 nautical miles.

Carrack leaving Antigua – by Samantha Simon

The monumental journey began with an enthusiastic launch from the Antigua Yacht Club in English Harbour on Wednesday, November 22.

Three support boats accompanied Jones to ensure his safety, but their role was strictly limited to observation, with no communication to maintain the integrity of his solo endeavour.

Departing under the moonlit night, Carrack navigated the challenging route, rounding Turners Point and setting course for St Bart’s and eventually St Maarten.

Passing Cades Bay – Social Media

The expedition encountered various obstacles, including low winds, a substantial oncoming north swell, and even a capsize during the night due to the passing of other seafaring vessels.

However, Jones’ resilience shone through as he swiftly recovered and pressed on.

The support vessels followed him through the night, tracking the small white light attached to his Opti mast. By dawn, it became evident that the predicted 24-hour journey would extend well into the next night.

Despite challenges, Jones maintained good spirits and continued his progress.

In a strategic move, one support vessel, Freedom Girl, advanced to St Maarten to prepare for Carrack’s arrival.

Landing in Sint Maarten – Social Media

As the young sailor approached St Bart’s, the vessel positioned itself in a bay to provide rearguard support for the final leg through the darkness and shipping around St Maarten.

With anxious anticipation, updates were relayed every 30 minutes on the radio, ensuring Jones’ safety and progress.

Tanner, Carrack’s father, reported that despite fatigue, Jones was determined to carry on.

Eventually, the news came that he had surpassed St Bart’s, surpassing the previous record holder, a young girl who sailed from Antigua to St Bart’s just a year prior.

As Jones sailed into St Maarten, a large cheering crowd waited on the dock to greet the tired, yet triumphant sailor.

Carrack finally touching ground in Sint Maarten just after 11pm – Social Media

His arrival marked not just the completion of a record-setting journey, but also the beginning of a promising future in sailing, as he was participating in another regatta only hours after landing in St Maarten.

The world record achieved by Carrack Jones has not only etched his name in maritime history, but also serves as an inspiration for young sailors worldwide.

The rallying cry of “Go Carrack!” echoed through his challenging voyage, symbolising the indomitable spirit of a young man who left as a boy and arrived as a trailblazing sailor.

Congratulations to Mr Carrack Jones on this remarkable achievement, setting sail into a future brimming with possibilities in the world of competitive sailing.