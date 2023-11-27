Ministry of Health Urges Against Unauthorized Editing and Distribution of COVID-19 Dashboard

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation, and the Environment is issuing a stern warning against the unauthorized editing and dissemination of COVID-19 dashboard data, creating the false impression that it originated from the Ministry.

It has come to our attention that certain individuals are modifying outdated COVID-19 dashboard statistics and circulating them among the public, misrepresenting these figures as official releases from the Ministry of Health. This unauthorized editing and distribution of crucial health data misleads the public.

The Ministry emphasizes that the dissemination of accurate and verified health data is crucial in ensuring transparency and public trust. Any unauthorized manipulation of this information creates confusion.

We are therefore urging all individuals and entities to refrain from altering or distributing any statistical data published by the Ministry of Health without approval. Updates to the COVID-19 Dashboards have long been suspended, almost 2 years ago. The use of the outdated COVID-19 dashboard is a clear attempt to mislead the country.

The Ministry remains committed to providing the public with accurate and reliable information through official channels and platforms.

For authentic and updated information please refer only to official announcements from the Ministry of Health’s authorized communication channels.