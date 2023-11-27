Adventist Possibility Ministry’s Blind and Low Vision Eye Fair postponed

- Advertisement -

It is with regret that the Blind and Low Vision Task Force of Adventist Possibility Ministry announces the postponement of its first-ever Eye Fair, initially scheduled to take place on the 26th of November, 2023, at the Antigua and Barbuda Seventh Day Adventist School grounds.

Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the organizing committee has made the difficult decision to reschedule the event. The new date for the Eye Fair will be announced, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Eye Fair aims to provide valuable resources and support to individuals with visual impairments, offering demonstrations of assistive technology, free eye screenings, and educational sessions. Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances, we are unable to proceed with the event as planned.

We express our gratitude for the support and enthusiasm shown by the community, and we look forward to your continued support when the Eye Fair is rescheduled next year. Our commitment to promoting eye health and providing valuable information remains unwavering.

Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.

Stay tuned for updates on the rescheduled Blind and Low Vision Eye Fair, where we will continue to advocate for eye health, awareness, and education.