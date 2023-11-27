CARICOM congratulates Barbados on 57th Independence Anniversary

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated Barbados on its Fifty-Seventh Anniversary of Independence which it celebrates on 30 November 2023.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett sent the following congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley:

“Honourable Prime Minister,

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) extends warm congratulations to the Government and People of Barbados on the country’s Fifty-Seventh Anniversary of Independence.

Since gaining Independence, Barbados has made steady and significant progress. As you reflect on your journey thus far, you can be proud of your rich culture and history, enduring democratic traditions and considerable strides towards prosperity and progress.

Prime Minister, the continued contribution of Barbados to regional integration and the advancement of CARICOM’s goals have been invaluable. As a founding Member of the Community, Barbados serves as a source of inspiration to the peoples of the Region. We have greatly benefitted from the unwavering commitment, dedication and active leadership demonstrated by the Government of Barbados. As the lead in the Quasi-Cabinet of the Heads of Government with responsibility for advancing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, you have been a driving force in efforts to strengthen the bonds of regional unity and promoting sustainable development. Further, as Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, Barbados has been a prominent voice for reparatory justice and long-overdue compensation for the historical wrongs committed against our people.

Your vision and advocacy for the Region in multilateral fora, including the lead role played to advance the Bridgetown Initiative, highlight the resolute efforts of Barbados and the power of collective action to address the Community’s climate and development challenges.

As the Government and people of Barbados celebrate this milestone Fifty-Seventh Anniversary of Independence, please accept, on behalf of the Caribbean Community, my wishes for continued progress towards a sustainable and prosperous future.”