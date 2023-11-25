Boat Owner Hospitalized, Vessel Engulfed in Flames

- Advertisement -

A morning in English Harbour took a harrowing turn as authorities were alerted to a distressing situation involving a boat owner sustaining injuries and his vessel engulfed in flames. The incident unfolded on Saturday morning, prompting a thorough investigation by the police into the circumstances surrounding the dual crisis.

Around 8 a.m., police received a distress call reporting a man floating in the water with visible wounds to his throat and chest. Simultaneously, his boat was discovered ablaze, adding a layer of urgency to the emergency response. The injured man, believed to be in his 30s, raised immediate concerns about the nature of his injuries, and the origin of the fire on his vessel remained unclear.

UPDATE: Self-Inflicted Injuries Unveiled in English Harbour Incident

Following initial investigations, first responders revealed that the injuries sustained by the individual in Ordnance Bay, English Harbour, were apparently self-inflicted. Reports indicate that the man was found with a knife in hand, and he informed the police that he had inflicted the wounds upon himself.

Emergency Medical Services encountered resistance from the injured individual upon their arrival at the scene, highlighting the complexity of the situation. Police found the man in the water with a slashed throat and a stab wound to the chest, with his boat consumed by flames.

The swift response of Antigua and Barbuda Search and Rescue, the Fire Department, and the ABDF Coast Guard contained the blaze to the boat, averting an imminent threat to other vessels anchored at Ordnance Bay. While the vessel suffered destruction, there is reassurance that nearby vessels remain unharmed.

Parks Commissioner Ann Marie Martin expressed deep concern for the boat occupant’s well-being and extended wishes for his speedy recovery. Investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities seek to piece together the sequence of events that led to this unsettling episode in English Harbour. Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.