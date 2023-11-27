Big wins for Grenades, Villa and Rangers on opening day of ABFA Premier League

- Advertisement -

With over 500 people in attendance, defending champions Jennings Grenades only needed the first minute of their match of the season against Willikies FC to score in Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier League at the ABFA’s Technical Centre.

Forward Ridel Stanislaus opened the scoring for the Champions but it wasn’t too long after that they found themselves down to 10 men as Jordan Britto was red-carded denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity — also known as DAGSO. In spite of being one man short, they still managed to score again by way of a Sherman Augustin goal in the 44th minute to head into halftime with scoreline two nil.

However, Willikies pulled a goal back in the 55th minute by way of Norville Francis, before Leaus Henville added another for the Jennings Grenades in the 64th. Augustin scored his second goal of the match to make it a 4-1 win with his 77th minute strike.

In the first match of the day, Aston Villa F C smashed Parham 5-0. There were double strikes from Kwame Kirby and Sean Tomlinson as Tyrik Hughes scored the other goal.

In the second match, Ottos Rangers defeated Greenbay Hoppers FC 3-1 after conceding first in the 9th minute to a Javorn Stevens goal. In return, they scored in the 20th, 23rd and 58th minutes with Elijah Mcdonald, Manuel Emilo Arias and Nickado Lindsay scoring respectively.