Midday multi-vehicle collision in Creekside results in injuries, including children

- Advertisement -

At approximately noon on Saturday, a collision involving three vehicles occurred in Creekside, resulting in injuries to at least 10 individuals. Among those injured, three individuals with serious lacerations were swiftly transported to the hospital. The exact circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear.

Emergency Medical Services promptly responded to the incident near the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, providing medical assistance to the injured, including children who were among those taken to the hospital.

The collision significantly disrupted the flow of traffic on the bustling thoroughfare, impacting the movement of vehicles in the area. Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the factors that contributed to this multi-vehicle collision. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.