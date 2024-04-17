Carnival will proceed as planned despite heat and hurricane season concerns

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

As excitement mounts for this summer’s Carnival, rumours have swirled about a potential postponement of the festivities, fuelled by concerns over extreme heat and an impending active hurricane season.

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) forecasts near-record heat levels persisting until October, and peaking in August and September.

Meanwhile, meteorological experts predict an “extremely active” 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, heightening the likelihood of major hurricanes affecting both the Caribbean and the US.

Despite these projections, Festivals Minister Daryll Matthew has confirmed that Carnival will proceed as scheduled from July 26 to August 6.

“The date for Carnival won’t be shifted,” he asserted. “We have not had any specific discussions about heat.”

However, he acknowledged the looming spectre of the hurricane season, calling it “very concerning”.

Nevertheless, preparations for Carnival are in full swing, with plans described as “significantly advanced”.

Matthew emphasised that the upcoming months will be a whirlwind of activity for Antigua and Barbuda with major sporting events, including the Cricket World Cup, and the UN’s small island developing states conference (SIDS4) taking place.

“We just are trying for events to not cannibalise each other,” the minister added.

Carnival 2024 will be launched on April 25 in the form of a media launch and sponsorship cocktail event at the Hodges Bay Club.

Contestants for the Queen of Carnival competition will also be revealed at that event.