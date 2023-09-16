Carlisle Bay resort issued with ‘stop-work’ order

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

The Development Control Authority (DCA) has taken action against the owners of the Carlisle Bay resort, issuing a ‘stop-work’ order placing an immediate halt to excavation activities adjacent to their property.

The hotel had embarked on a significant land-clearing project to expand its facilities, but it apparently did so without notifying the relevant authorities or submitting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Under the Land and Development Control Regulations, any person who intends to undertake a development project must obtain planning permission before starting work.

During this week’s post-Cabinet press briefing, Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Hurst, said the hotel intends to construct villas on the land being cleared.

“If you’re going to remove vegetation in such large quantities, even on private property, you have a responsibility to inform both the DCA and the Department of the Environment, especially if you think that it might have some impact not only on your property but primarily upon the beach which is not the property of any hotel,” Hurst said.

He confirmed that visits had been made to the site since the story was first reported in the Observer earlier this week. Following the site visit, hotel bosses were asked to “cease and desist” until they get permission from the authorities.

“They also know that they need experts in determining where they can put villas and where they cannot.

“Now, that does not free them of the responsibility to report to the Development Control Authority and the Department of the Environment that they intend to remove unwanted vegetation from the land,” he continued.

The lack of oversight came to light when the Observer visited the site in Old Road on Monday, accompanied by concerned local residents who raised alarms about the potential environmental impact, particularly on the nearby mangrove swamp.

A soil-based trail had cut off access between the mile-long swamp and Carlisle Bay. The beach at Carlisle Bay is within existing protected area bounds which is considered part of Antigua’s critical environment areas.

Residents are concerned that the blockage could kill various aquatic species within the swamp since it could change the salinity of the water. They are also concerned that the blockage could backlog the water during heavy downpours and affect the homes of nearby residents.

Despite several attempts to make contact, the Observer has been unable to reach the owner or general manager of Carlisle Bay resort. However, according to Hurst, the hotel has recently submitted a request to clear the lands, signalling a potential resolution to the issue.