Rashawn ‘Turtle’ Shabazz released from Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre

Rashawn ‘Turtle’ Shabazz has finally been released from the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre after spending 17 days in treatment following a police altercation that ended with him being shot on August 31, which resulted in his lost of a kidney.

Shabazz had been released from His Majesty’s Prison three days prior to the incident.

After his time in the Intensive Care Unit and the Surgical Unit of SLBMC, Shabazz has now been admitted into the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital for treatment as he suffers from schizoaffective disorder, which his father attributes to previous drug use.