Rotaract helps offer the gift of education

More than 100 primary schoolchildren benefited from fully-stocked back-to-school bags thanks to the Rotaract Club of Antigua.

The club’s Community Service Committee, led by Director Romancier Edwards, had set in motion a robust programme designed for the success of local youngsters.

In recognition of Basic Education and Literacy Month, the club carried out a project called “Supplying Success” in which children across Antigua were equipped with school supplies and interactive reading opportunities.

“A fully packed backpack lies at the core of a child’s opportunity to engage with the materials learned in the classroom and to apply what they learned outside the classroom,” a release said.

“Distinctly, Rotaract Club’s supply of 100 school bags to students across school zones ensures a greater impact on each child’s motivation and confidence, which is beyond any price tag. The bags consisted of exercise books, crayons, pens, pencils, rulers, binders, erasers, sharpeners, glues, and pencil cases, with bonus giveaways of lunch bags.”

The club partnered with the Ministry of Education and various schools which provided lists of students who were most vulnerable.