CAP.CAP app download failures ‘due to outdated phones’

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Residents have reported difficulty when trying to download the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP.CAP) app used for emergency warnings.

However, according to Anderson Tuitt, the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) manager, the issues may not be related to the app itself but rather to outdated phone models.

In other words, the challenges associated with downloading the disaster app could be attributed to the type and age of the phones used.

NODS has been urging residents to download the smartphone app as vital preparation for potential natural disasters.

However, many people have reported difficulty downloading the app, prompting an investigation.

Tuitt has acknowledged that the issue is related to technology and the types of phones that residents use.

Tuitt’s team is investigating the issue and working to ensure that the app is accessible to as many people as possible.

“We have contacted the organisation responsible for the app to help address the issue. Technology is changing very fast and the android phones are having issues. The Apple users can now get on…we are working on it,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Tuitt confirmed that NODS is working to rectify the issue and ensure more people can download the app as soon as possible.

The app is critical for alerting people to impending danger and providing them with important information.

“We are still encouraging persons who can download the app to go ahead and do so. It is there. It is important. We used it a few days ago; the Met Office used the app to do some marine bulletin. It is not just used for tsunamis but for general information,” he said.

Tuitt noted that there has been a lot of interest in the app, as people want to be alerted to any potential threats and have the opportunity to move to safer ground.

He added that NODS recognises how important the app is in ensuring the safety of all residents and is committed to resolving the issue.