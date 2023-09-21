Cancer support group to host fundraiser for patients forced to travel overseas

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Food, accommodation, and mobile internet costs for both the cancer patient and accompanying family member or friend have become additional out-of-pocket expenses for many local residents since the closure of the St John’s-based Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean in April.

However, the Antigua and Barbuda Cancer Support Community (ABCSC) is seeking to subsidise transportation and accommodation costs with a fundraiser on September 30.

The Cancer Awareness Fair has an entrance fee of $10 for adults and children over 12 and will be hosted at the Merryland Amusement Park from 11.30am to 6pm.

Patrons can expect cancer awareness presentations, food and drink sales, and activities for children such as face painting.

Lucette James, a member of the ABCSC, acknowledged that the costs of cancer treatment, and potentially air fares, for patients is paid by the Medical Benefits Scheme. However, she indicated that funding necessary expenses for up to 11 weeks remains a significant undertaking.

“Treatment time sometimes ranges from six to 11 weeks. You’re talking about a hotel stay for this period, you’re talking about food…you’re talking about communication costs because you would want to stay in touch with your family back in Antigua,” James explained on Observer AM yesterday.

Additionally, she expressed the ABCSC’s desire for the cancer centre to be reopened soon to ease the stress and financial burden of travelling overseas for radiotherapy.

“It’s just a lot and it’s inconvenient. It’s the best that can be done right now, so obviously [ABCSC] are grateful, but we really are hoping that the cancer centre will reopen soon,” James added.

The ABCSC is an affiliate of the non-profit organisation, Community Charitable Ministry (CCM), which was established in December 2008. It aims to provide emotional and financial support to persons diagnosed with any form of cancer.

The cancer centre closed on April 30 after its main shareholder informed the government that the business was not viable. The government tried to purchase the facility, however a disagreement over the valuation arose.

The government’s valuator valued the facility at EC$6-9 million, however its 80 percent shareholder, Dr Conville Brown, valued it at EC$40 million. This issue remains unchanged, according to the August 31 Cabinet notes.