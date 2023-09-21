WANTED: Delon Shawn Wills of St. Phillip

- Advertisement -

A wanted bulletin is being issued by the police for the arrest of Delon Shawn Wills of St. Phillip. The 35-year-old is wanted for multiple Fraud offences, Aggravated Robbery, and Housebreaking.

He is believed to be armed and therefore considered dangerous. He was last spotted at the airport. The police are appealing to him to surrender at any of the police stations without delay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station or call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-Tips (8477). The public is also cautioned not to harbour or assist him in eluding the police.