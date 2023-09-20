PM Browne commences three days of engagements at the United Nations

Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne is today in New York where he will commence a series of engagements at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Browne is expected to deliver the National Statement at the Assembly on Friday, focusing on the theme “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidary: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

As the Co-Chair of the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law, Prime Minister Browne is expected to continue the fight for developed countries to address the plight faced by small island states on the impacts of climate change.

While in New York he will speak on Wednesday morning at a High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development and later that morning attend a Climate Ambition Summit opening. In addition, he will participate in High-Level Thematic Sessions on Climate Ambition.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Browne will also hold bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin and Minister Andrew Mitchell, UK’s Development Minister. Discussions will also be held with Tom Mitchell and Dr. Leone of the Climate and Development Knowledge Network on a wide range of issues to include disaster insurance and loss and damage.

The country’s leader will also hold meetings with top officials of Saudi Arabia; His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Minister for Tourism and Chair of the Saudi Fund, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb. During the course of Wednesday, Prime Minister Browne will also hold a bilateral session with High Representative Her Excellency Rabab Fatima of the United Nations Office for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS).

While in New York, Prime Minister Browne will also engage with representatives of the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Korea and attend meetings with his Caribbean counterparts with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and an Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti.

Also in New York for the 78th Meeting of the UNGA are Health Minister the Hon. Sir Molwyn Joseph and Foreign Affairs Minister the Hon. E. P. Chet Greene who will attend meetings on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda.