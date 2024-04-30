Cabinet select committee to monitor UTC internal strife

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

Cabinet has established a select committee to meet with airport taxi operators with the hope of cooling simmering internal tensions within the United Taxi Company (UTC).

Following a year of frustration within the organisation due to the members’ confidence in the executive team led by Henley Daniel, 49 of 91 members voted to oust the embattled president and replaced him with the former president, Ian Joseph.

The election was later deemed illegitimate by Daniel as he claimed Joseph was causing divisions within UTC.

Following a meeting last week Monday with Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez, several taxi operators were invited to meet with Cabinet to find a resolution to the internal civil strife.

According to Minister Fernandez, the select committee comprises Attorney General Sir Steadroy Benjamin, who led Cabinet discussions, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Chet Greene, and himself.

He said that after listening and discussing their concerns, they were advised that it was an internal issue and since they already engaged legal counsel, that would be the route to continue with.

“The committee expressed our concerns regarding this impasse of sorts negatively affecting the professionalism that we have come to expect from taxi operators,” Minister Fernandez said.

He added that the committee will continue to monitor this situation and hopes for an amicable and just resolution to this issue, especially bearing in mind that SIDS and Cricket World Cup are merely weeks away.