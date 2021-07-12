Business owners urged to avoid carrying large sums of cash

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Lawmen are appealing to employers who travel around with large sums of cash to cover payroll to discontinue what they are calling an unsafe practice, and adopt safer methods to cover their financial obligations to workers.

The warning from the police’s Strategic Communications Department follows a report on Friday where a Cades Bay man was reportedly abducted and his vehicle stolen by three unknown assailants.

Police reports indicate that the three perpetrators were later involved in an attempted robbery that took place in the Collins area. The stolen vehicle was also linked to the second report.

Police said in a statement that the contractor was reportedly travelling with an undisclosed sum of money to pay his staff when he was attacked by three armed men.

The businessman managed to evade his attackers some time later, flee to safety and contact the police. It was also reported that the vehicle belonging to the Cades Bay man that was reported stolen, was later recovered by police in the same area where the attempted robbery took place.

Lawmen are appealing to anyone with information on this or any other incident to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department on 462-3913/4.

The public is also reminded that a $25,000 reward is on offer for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of perpetrators linked to recent criminal activities.