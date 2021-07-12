Lloyd Runs Away With Silver Medal On Final Day of NACAC Championships

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda managed to secure one more medal on the final day of competition for the NACAC U18 and U23 Championships.

Sprint queen Joella Lloyd earned the lone medal of the day after securing a second-place finish in the finals of the girl’s Under-20 200m race on Sunday at the Estadio Nacional, San José in Costa Rica.

Lloyd, who a few days earlier earned a bronze medal in the 100m, ran a time of 23.55seconds edging out Jamaica’s Alliyah Francis (24.32secs) who finished third.

The Antigua Girls’ High School alumna and University of Tennessee athlete was only bettered by Bahamian Camille Rutherford who ran a time of 23.42.

Triple jumper, Taeco O’Garro missed out on a chance to be on the podium for the second time in the championships while competing in the Under 23 boy’s long jump.

The Farleigh Dickenson University athlete jumped a distance of 7.01meters to finish fourth. Costa Rican Rasheed Shamir Miller Guity secured the bronze in front of the home crowd with a distance of 7.15m while Trinidad and Tobago’s Clement Campbell finished second with 7.37m.

Jamaican Shakwon Coke leaped away with the top honours with a distance of 7.88m.

Sprinter Ajarni Daley saw the same result as O’Garro, as Daley finished fourth in the Under 18 boys 200m race.

Despite winning a silver medal last Friday in the 100m with a new Personal Best, Daley could not make it two in row and with his time of 21.75 seconds was edged out by Bahamian Shimon Bain who finished third in a time of 21.65secs.

Jamaica would make it one and two in this race as Orlando Wint finished second (21.10secs) and Alicke Cranston first (20.74).

Meanwhile, the other Antigua and Barbudan sprinter Darion Skerrit despite finishing second in his Under-23 boy’s 200m heat could not secure any hardware of his own as he finished fifth in the finals with a time 21.57seconds.

Alexander Bautista of the Dominican Republic won the event in a time of 20.59secs.

Antigua and Barbuda earned four medals at the weekend track and field event, securing three silver and one bronze medals.