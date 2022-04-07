Bus and taxi drivers to receive fuel reduction vouchers

General Manager of Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) Hubert Jarvis was invited to Cabinet to settle the issue of the use of vouchers to realize a 25% reduction in fuel prices being offered to bus drivers and taxi drivers.

Jarvis concluded that vouchers of three values, 3 gallons, 5 gallons and 10 gallons will be distributed to bus drivers and taxi drivers.

The bus drivers will receive a maximum value of 50 gallons per week and taxi drivers 40 gallons per week.

Each voucher will reflect the 25% reduction that has been offered by the Government and will have a shelf life of ten days and will be issued every seven days.

The gas stations that are participating have agreed that the only sensible system with which they can work is the voucher system, which will allow ease of sale at any pump at the identified gas stations.