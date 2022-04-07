25.8 C
St John's
Thursday, 07 April, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesFurther easing of Covid-19 travelling restrictions
The Big Stories

Further easing of Covid-19 travelling restrictions

0
43
People arriving into VC Bird International Airport and other ports of entry must continue to show proof of vaccination (File photo)

The Cabinet took the decision this week to lessen restrictions which governed travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All persons entering Antigua and Barbuda effective April 13 2022, shall be allowed to enter without vaccination subject to any evidence regarding any new variant.

However, unvaccinated persons are required to submit to a PCR Test, no more than 4 days old, before boarding their flight to Antigua – a rule which was already in place for nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

The lifting of the restriction now extends to tourists, visitors and in-transit passengers.

Previous articleElectoral Commission has new chairman at the helm￼
Next articleBus and taxi drivers to receive fuel reduction vouchers
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × 4 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021