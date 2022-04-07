Egg farmers will now receive utility subsidies

Egg farmers have now joined other farmers who have been benefitting from water and electricity subsides from APUA.

The decision was made by Cabinet following a meeting with the President, Vice President and Public Relations Officer of the Egg Layers Association who sought subsidies and other concessions to maintain the current price of eggs.

It was agreed that locally-produced eggs are more competitive than the imported eggs and they should remain that way, despite increased costs which the egg farmers are experiencing.

Since many of the egg farmers are located on Sanderson’s Estate, APUA will plant the necessary poles and run the water lines so that the egg farmers can access these APUA supplies.

Solar lights that have been allocated to some farmers will also be extended to the egg farmers to reduce praedial larceny.