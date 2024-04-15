Bullets shoot down SAP while John Hughes upset Old Road in Premier League Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In the final game of Saturday’s Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier League triple-header, fans were treated to an excellent display of football by the home side Pigotts Bullets as they matched up with SAP, winning four-one.

Isaac Hughes was the first to score for the Pigotts Bullets in the 19th minute before Jean Marc De Gannes scored a goal in the 41st minute to give the Bullets a two-nil advantage to close out the first half.

In the second half, a penalty was awarded in the 58th to Pigotts in which Seigel Rodney was successful in finding the back of the net to make the scoreline three-nil.

Akeem Isaac provided the final goal for Bullets with his strike in the 74th minute as the Pigotts side put the game out of SAP’s reach.

However, they were able to get a consolation goal in the 90th as Alickson Montoute scored.

The win helps Pigotts to 23 points but they remain seated in seventh place.

In the second encounter between third place Old Road and eighth place John Hughes, the underdogs proved their mettle by coming from behind to beat Old Road with ten men, two-one.

Rodney Lawrence provided the first and only goal for the south side in the sixth minute, but Hanel Burrell struck back in the 20th minute to draw the game level to go into the half time.

One minute into the second half, Deno Bryan provided the winning goal to bring up his 14th goal of the season.

In the 67th, Burrell was sent off leaving his side with ten men after he received a second caution.

The victory moved John Hughes to 22 points, affixed in the eighth position.

The first encounter between FC Aston Villa and Ottos Rangers played-out to a two-all stalemate.

The first goal was scored by Joylan Sinclair in the 19th minute to give Villa the one-nil advantage. Rangers Kylano Isaac then leveled the game, one-all in the 39th minute, but then Samuel Rodriguez put Villa ahead again one minute later in the 40th.

With the match at two goals to one in favour of Villa, Rangers did not relent and found a way back, scoring in extra time of the first half as Junior Benjamin scored to draw the game two-all.