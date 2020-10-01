BREAKING NEWS: PLH developers ordered to halt work

Spread the love













Developers behind the controversial Peace, Love and Happiness project that Barbudans claim is destroying their natural environment have been ordered to stop work.

The High Court has just granted an injunction forcing work at Palmetto Point to be halted until the court reconvenes again on October 13.

The luxury resort development is set to feature hundreds of homes and a golf course.

The action was brought by the Barbuda Council.

In a letter dated August 31, the Development Council Authority (DCA) gave developers five business days to take action to correct a string of violations, including damaging historic sand dunes which help buffer the island against storm surges, and destroying palmetto vegetation.

Observer media will bring you more information as we get it.