Antigua and Barbuda now has 9 active cases of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed five new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 30th September, 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Wednesday 30th September, 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twenty-three samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from fifty-four to seventy-seven.

All twenty-three samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the fifty-four samples processed by CARPHA, five returned positive while forty-nine were negative. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, two new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to ninety-four.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and six (106) with nine (9) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.