Walker explains why he stormed out of parliament

Barbuda MP Trevor Walker has spoken out about his reason for abruptly leaving parliament last Thursday – citing an attack on his character from fellow MP, Sir Robin Yearwood.

During the Barbuda secession debate, Yearwood claimed Walker had been involved in unscrupulous financial dealings.

After a lengthy back-and-forth, Walker asked the Speaker of the House to request an apology from Sir Robin, or else he would leave. With an apology seemingly not forthcoming, Walker gathered his belongings and left.

Speaking on Observer AM today, the sister isle’s MP explained that the attack on his character left him no choice but to leave.

“I don’t lose my temper very easily, I don’t. As a matter of fact you have to push me to the edge for that to happen. I got upset because he brought my reputation into disrepute and he lie. If you know me, you know I’m not the type of person to go down that road. I’m not going to sit down and allow him to do that to me.

“Sir Robin never saw me anywhere and I challenge Sir Robin to say it outside of parliament. Those are serious allegations. That is why I didn’t even want to be in his company so I left the parliament. If Sir Robin Yearwood is factual and serious, let him say it outside of parliament and we will see what happens,” the Barbuda MP declared.

