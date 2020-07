Spread the love













The following is a post from the Facebook page of PM Gaston Browne:

The national shutdown has been lifted. The storm passed south of Antigua & Barbuda without any reports of damage.

We have been advised by the meteorologists that there is likely to be strong wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Therefore, residents are being urged to be cautious in venturing outside.

Meanwhile, NODS advised residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to continue to monitor the situation.