CSEC and CAPE exams scheduled for this afternoon will proceed as planned

The following is a NOTICE FROM THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY:

The Ministry of Education, Science &Technology wishes to advise the general public that CSEC and CAPE Examinations scheduled for this afternoon that were postponed are now back on schedule.

CSEC Caribbean History and Economics and Biology Units One (CAPE) will be administered at the time outlined on timetables.

As for CSEC Caribbean History that was scheduled for this morning, the Ministry of Education will hold discussions with CXC on when that examination will be administered.