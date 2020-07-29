New face to welcome young hospital patients

Spread the love













A new pediatrician has joined the team at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC). Dr Lashorn Christian MD is an Antiguan who has been living in Jamaica for the last 10 years while completing her training in pediatrics.

“I’m excited to join the team at Mount St John’s Medical Centre,” she said. “I look forward to working with the pediatrics staff to provide quality children’s healthcare to the children of our community.”

Dr Christian graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine, La Habana Cuba. She completed her specialty training in pediatrics at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus, Jamaica.

Following this, she joined the Department of Pediatrics at the Bustamante Hospital for Children. Dr Christian enjoys reading, travelling and relaxing at the river or beach.

“We remain committed to the recruitment of highly-skilled physicians,” said Albert Duncan, Medical Director at Mount St John’s Medical Centre. “This furthers our mission of delivering quality, patient-centred healthcare to the communities we serve.”

In addition to her work at the Pediatric Department, Dr Christian will maintain a pediatric clinic at the hospital’s Outpatient Clinic on Tuesdays from 11am.

MSJMC is a 185-bed teaching hospital which opened in 2009.