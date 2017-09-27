Body of kidnapped man found in Cedar Grove

Breaking Story

A young man – Kenroy Simpson – who was allegedly kidnapped earlier this morning, has been found dead.

The body of the 27-year-old Cedar Grove resident was found shortly after 6 o’clock this morning in his community.

The police say man’s body bore gunshot wounds.

According to a police source, the man was kidnapped shortly after midnight and robbed of his car.

The robbers then reportedly abandoned the car on Pigotts main road.

OBSERVER Media will bring more as details come to hand.