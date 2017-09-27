Body of kidnapped man found in Cedar Grove

A young man – Kenroy Simpson – who was allegedly kidnapped earlier this morning, has been found dead.

The body of the 27-year-old Cedar Grove resident was found shortly after 6 o’clock this morning in his community.

The police say man’s body bore gunshot wounds.

According to a police source, the man was kidnapped shortly after midnight and robbed of his car.

The robbers then reportedly abandoned the car on Pigotts main road.

