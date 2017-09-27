Jail time, no more fines for illegal gun and firearm possession

Stiffer penalties are being proposed for gun and ammunition possession.
Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin says the planned changes to the Firearms Act are to be tabled in Parliament next week.
The minister says this change is being tabled as a measure to address gun crime as he also notes that some types of serious crimes have increased.
Benjamin says magistrates and judges will still have certain alternatives that could be used, but those conditions to which they apply will be rare.
Minister Benjamin says the authorities turned to this plan to increase the penalties after other methods, including an amnesty for people who turn in weapons and a reward system for tips to recover them, failed to address gun crime.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.