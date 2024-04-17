Blackhawks’ James said he ‘just wanted to bat’ after slamming double century in limited overs competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Leeward Islands and Liberta Blackhawks all-rounder, Kofi James, said he was simply focused on batting for as long as possible during his knock of 228 off 142 deliveries against Bolans Blasters in the cricket association’s Super40 competition on Saturday.

James pummelled 19 fours and hammered 13 sixes at a strike rate of 160.5 as he scored more than half of the 357/4 posted by Blackhawks after they had won the toss and opted to bat at home in Liberta.

“I didn’t start off as quick as it seemed because the pitch was a bit slow, had a bit of moisture in it, so the bowlers did well to be honest. They had us just about 78 after 12 or 13 overs, which is just under six or about six [runs] per over, so we didn’t have the blasting start as it seems but as I batted longer I started picking up the pace of the wicket and so forth, so it was a very good knock.

“I was zoned in, focused, determined to bat as much overs as possible,” he said.

Saturday’s 303-runs triumph for Blackhawks was their third in as many matches as they head the standings with 14 points.

James said the aim was to bat out all 40 overs and then rally for a big win as they seek to assert dominance in the league.

“We came out and we got a very good total and we decided that we were going out there and we were not going to go easy on them and we are going to win this game by as much runs as possible. We said we wanted to win by 300 runs if possible, make a statement and send a message to the other teams that we are on our game,” the player said.

Bolans Blasters were 54 for nine when rain stopped play with their best effort coming from Britney Hector who made 15 from 23 deliveries. Jaeo Benjamin bagged three wickets for nine runs in four overs for Blackhawks.