Bethesda and English Harbour improve promotion chances with big wins in FA’s Second Division

By Neto Baptiste

Bethesda FC and English Harbour FC improved their chances of promotion to the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division with massive wins in the group stage of the Second Division on Wednesday.

Bethesda, in their 21st match of the competition, hammered the struggling ABAYA FC 12-0 at Parham, moving to 40 points and sixth on the 20-team standings, some 11 points adrift leaders Freeman’s Village Scorpions as they hunt for either automatic promotion or one of two playoff positions.

O’Shale Simon led the way for Bethesda with goals in minutes 32, 39, 56, 71 and 79 to complete a glut. Devin Martin recorded a hattrick, netting in minutes 19, 41 and 63 while there was a double strike from Chunsae Martin in minutes 51 and 85. Calvin Goodwin (48) and Chevez Davis (50) each scored once in the huge victory.

ABAYA were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute after Keun Wyre was red-carded after receiving a second yellow. The loss was ABAYA’s 19th in 21 matches as they remain on six points and second from bottom on the standings.

Meanwhile, former top flight champions English Harbour hammered Glanvilles 8-2 when they met at Glanvilles.

Oshane Blackwood recorded a hattrick with his first goal coming from the penalty spot in minute 48. The striker netted again in minutes 73 and 84. There was a double from Yakira Hughes in minutes 30 and 77 while Shadaeki Frederick (23), Jaquon Watts (40) and Antoniel Campbell (74) all scored once.

The win moves English Harbour to 40 points and fifth on the standings.

For Glanvilles, Scian Hastings (11) and Xarik Richards (59) both scored once as they remain on 14 points on 21 matches.

The scheduled fixture between Golden Grove and Young Warriors FC did not materialize after Warriors failed to show for the contest. If awarded three points, Golden Grove will move to 41 from 21 showings while Warriors remain on nine points from the same number of outings.