Benna Boys top Group A with Guadeloupe win in Concacaf Nations League 

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys recorded their second win in as many matches in Group A of the Concacaf Nations League when on Sunday, they beat Guadeloupe 1-0 in their League B clash in St. Kitts.

Playing at the Warner Park facility, England-based winger Myles Weston managed to outpace a Guadeloupe defender before advancing into the penalty and slamming a low effort into the back of the net in minute 55.

The victory, which follows their 1-0 triumph over Barbados last Thursday, lifts Antigua and Barbuda to the top of the standings with six points after their two showings. The loss was Guadeloupe’s first in two showings as they slip to third in the standings with three points. Cuba lay second with three points also after two outings.

The Benna Boys will next play Cuba on 9 June in St. Kitts before flying to Cuba for the away contest on 12 June.

In other matches played in Sunday, French Guiana defeated Dominican Republic 3-2, Cuba beat Barbados 3-0, Guatemala defeated Belize 2-0, Costa Rica beat Martinique 2-0 while Anguilla and Dominica played to a 1-1 draw.