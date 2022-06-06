Greene Clocks Season Best To Win Silver At Track Carnival Meet 

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Cejhae Greene grabbed silver in the men’s 100 meters event at the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday.

Greene clocked a season best 10.02 to finish behind of Jamaican Ackeem Blake who ran a new personal best of 9.92 seconds to take the gold medal.

Ironically, the 20-year-old Blake, who along with Oblique Seville, is one of Jamaica’s most promising prospects this year, equalled his previous personal best of 10.08 in the preliminary round to be second fastest heading into the final behind Greene who qualified with a quick 10.06.

However, Blake sped a new lifetime best in the final to finish ahead of Greene. The USA’s Kendall Williams was third in a season-best 10.05.

Shafiqua Maloney from St Vincent and the Grenadines and Sean Bailey of Jamaica were also winners at the meet where Jamaica’s Nathon Allen also ran season-best times in the 400 meters. Kimberly Williamson also won the high jump in a new personal best performance that makes her the second best Jamaican in the world this year.