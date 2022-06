- Advertisement -

This year’s Caribana activities on the sister isle Barbuda is the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It ends on Monday with J’ouvert celebrations followed by a Food Fair in the afternoon.

Little Ms & Mr contestants on stage. (Photo courtesy Mohammid Walbrook) Left- Timora Desouza, winner of the junior category and Right- Unique Simon, winner of the senior category for the Little Ms & Mr Pageant. (Photo courtesy Mohammid Walbrook) Fishing Tournament weighing. (Photo by Mohammid Walbrook) Wiing boat crew all in yellow top, “Cowboy” Left Mark, Center Kneeling Captain Shiraz Hopkin, Right Skyler Hopkins. Fisheries officer Alexander Desouza in blue at the back. (Photo courtesy Mohammid Walbrook) Some of the fish caught. (Photo courtesy Mohammid Walbrook) Some of the fish caught. (Photo courtesy Mohammid Walbrook)