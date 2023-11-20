Benna Boys Lose Thrilling Match 3-2 To Puerto Rico In Concacaf Nations League.

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys lost 2-3 to Puerto Rico in the Concacaf Nations League on Saturday at the ABFA Technical Centre.

They looked a different team on Saturday compared to the last time they played away to the same opponents.

The visitors created a chance in the 7’ minute with a shot which was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Zaiem Scott. But less than a minute later, Wilfredo Rivera scored from a brilliant pass by Darren Rios inside the 18-yard box to make the score one nil.

In the 33’ minute, Rios was then gifted a through ball on the left flank by Colby Quiñones in which he managed to outpace Shevorn Phillips and Kieron Richards to skillfully chip his shot over the goalkeeper’s head into the back of the net, making the score two nil.

The score remained the same up to the half-time break.

When the game resumed, the home side put on a spirited display of football that had its supporters rallying behind them. A goal from Dion Pereira changed the scoreline to 2-1 in the 52’ minute. In similar fashion to the first goal scored by the Puerto Ricans, Raheem Deterville made a run down the left flank to cross a pass into the 18-yard box, which Pereira gleefully put home.

The crowd went into a frenzy just two minutes later, when England-based player Rhys Brown crossed a volley to Deterville who placed the high pass with his left foot to the left of the goalie to draw the Benna Boys level 2-2.

However, those celebrations only lasted for a mere four minutes as Wilfredo Rivera evaded the Antiguan defence like quicksilver to take his shot past the outstretched left hand of Scott, making the scoreline 3-2.

The game ended with the same score which means that the Antiguans will not progress to the next stage of the competition as they lost their third game. They were able to maintain a 48% ball possession with six out of their 11 shots on target.

They will now play Guyana for their final match of the group at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.