- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Trade wishes to advise the general public, including customs brokers and importers that the Ministry’s Licensing Section has been relocated to the Customs Warehouse at the Antigua Port Authority for business and the processing of licenses.

The operating hours will be from 8:am to 3:pm from Mondays to Thursdays and from 8:am to 1:30 pm on Fridays.

All concerned are asked to take note of the new operational changes.