University of the West Indies Global Campus Guild of Students Antigua wraps up successful week of activities

The University of the West Indies Global Campus Antigua Guild of Students recently concluded a dynamic and engaging Week of Activities that featured a series of events designed to foster community spirit, advocate for important causes, and celebrate the achievements of its student body and by extension the 75th anniversary of the university.

The week kicked off on Sunday, November 12, with a worship session at the All Saints Pentecostal Church, bringing together students in a moment of reflection and unity.

On Monday, November 13, the guild organized a Media Day, encouraging students to share their cherished memories of their academic journey at the university. This event served as a platform for students to express their experiences, creating a sense of camaraderie among the student body.

Tuesday, November 14, saw the Guild of Students taking a bold step in environmental advocacy. They hosted a tree planting initiative, receiving 20 trees from the Ministry of Agriculture. The tree planting was not only aimed at contributing to environmental sustainability but also to make a powerful statement on the importance of addressing climate change.

Continuing their commitment to social responsibility, on Wednesday, November 15, the guild organized a Blood Drive. Students, as well as the public, were encouraged to donate blood, emphasizing the critical role that such contributions play in saving lives.

Thursday, November 16, witnessed the Guild of Students collaborating with the Soup Kitchen to serve meals to those in need. This act of community service exemplified the guild’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond the university campus.

Friday 17, the Guild hosted a social event for the student body, providing an opportunity for relaxation and socializing after a week filled with meaningful activities.

The grand finale of the Week of Activities took place on Saturday, November 18, with an Honour Roll Ceremony. A total of 28 students were recognized and celebrated for their outstanding academic achievements, reinforcing the guild’s commitment to academic excellence.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade & Barbuda Affairs, the Honourable E.P. Chet Greene who also shared remarks with the awardees. Minister Greene congratulated the students and shared his excitement of being a part of the inaugural ceremony hosted by the Global Campus Antigua Site.

A motivational speech was given to the awardees by Mr. Ronald Greenaway who started out with a prayer and engaged the attendees with relatable problems they may have encountered throughout the academic year.

The University of the West Indies Global Campus Guild of Students Week of Activities not only showcased the diversity of talents and interests within the student body but also demonstrated the guild’s dedication to fostering a supportive and vibrant community. The week served as a reminder of the impact that students can make when they come together with a shared vision for positive change.

The Week of Activities was implemented by the chapter’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Lamin Newton.

Chairperson Chairman and Regional Guild President, Mr. Olson Browne expressed gratitude to all participants, organizers, and the community, stating, “We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our student body and the community. The week has set the stage for ongoing initiatives that will continue to make a positive impact.”

The Guild of Students 2023/2024 Executives comprise the Chapter Chairman who is also the regional Guild President at the Global Campus, Vice Chairperson Jhane Payne, Secretary Glennetta Josiah, Treasurer Romario Hughes, Committee Liaison Officer Myah Stevens, Student Academic Representative Tamara Valerie, Public Relations Officer Lamin Newton and Postgraduate Representative Phylena Richards.