Antigua Cruise Port conducts simultaneous homeporting operations 

Antigua Cruise Port successfully conducted two homeporting operations on Saturday, November 18, 2023, as the company dives deeper into homeporting. Arvia docked at the fifth berth and brought near her maximum capacity of 5,200 passengers to the destination.

In a well-executed exercise, over 700 passengers ended their itinerary in Antigua, while another 700 boarded the P & O Cruises vessel.

At the Nevis Street Pier, Emerald Sakara did a full turnaround with over 80 passengers starting their journey in Antigua.

Arvia Emerald Sakara

It was also the first time the 100-passenger capacity superyacht visited the country. Meanwhile, Artania and Marella Discovery were berthed at Heritage Quay making it the first time four vessels have been in port for the season.

Antigua Cruise Port Officer-in-Charge Cynthia Jacobs-Browne said, “Today’s success indicates our capacity to manage homeporting. We had four vessels in port, and operations were smooth, so guests had a pleasant experience at our port.”

Arvia began homeporting in Antigua in January and will make a total of nine turnaround calls this season, while Emerald Sakara will make 13.

Royal Clipper and SeaDream II will also homeport at Antigua Cruise Port.