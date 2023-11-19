Antiguan teen makes bid for new world record

- Advertisement -

An Antiguan teen is just days away from embarking on an intrepid ocean voyage in a bid to set a new world record.

Fourteen-year-old Carrack Jones hopes to break the record for the longest distance sailed in an Optimist boat — a small, single-handed dinghy just over 7ft long.

He plans to sail from the Antigua Yacht Club in Falmouth Harbour to Simpson Bay in St Maarten – a distance of 100 nautical miles.

Carrack originally planned to depart on Tuesday but a lack of wind forecast for that day has seen his trip postponed by 24 hours.

Carrack Jones

A slew of well-wishers are expected to turn out to cheer the Jolly Harbour teen on his way.

Anyone wishing to join them is advised to be at the dock by 3pm Wednesday.

Carrack plans to smash the record set by 13-year-old Lolie Osswald who completed the 80-mile distance from Antigua to St Barts in an Optimist in June 2022.