Irresistible Allen scores nine in schools football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Iresseia Allen of the Princess Margaret School, toyed with the hapless defence of the Jennings Secondary School, scoring nine goals as PMS won the one-sided affair 10-0 in the Girls Under-16 Division of the Ministry of Sports Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean School League Competition on Friday.

Scoring three goals in a match is a great achievement by any footballer, but to score nine goals, it is quite an amazing achievement, regardless of the level of football. The impressive National Under-14 forward scored goals in the 12’,14’,15’,21’,25’,26’,30’,42’, and 56’ minutes of play. Teammate Zoya Simon scored a solitary goal in the 51’ minute.

Meanwhile, in the same division, Clare Hall Secondary School also had a triumphant display which saw them defeat the All Saints Secondary by a six-nil margin. Aliah London was on target four times, scoring goals in the 3′,22′,31′ and 47′ minutes while her teammates Ketaynae Caines and Sanique Levy each netted twice.

There was only one match played in the Male Under-20 Division between the Antigua Grammar School and the Princess Margaret School which ended in a 1-1 draw. Playing at the PMS Grounds, AGS took the lead by way of a goal from Samuel Brazier in the 10′ minute, and successfully kept the home side at bay for most of the game. But Na’jantae Wynaldum struck home for the hosts in the 60’ minute to help them draw level with the visitors.

Matches will continue on Monday.